Several arterial thoroughfares inundated after heavy downpour

Rainwater stagnates at the railway underpass on the Kollidam bank road in Srirangam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The sewage network started overflowing, creating a health hazard in some areas; residents fear the situation will get worse during monsoon because of the ongoing work on the long-delayed underground drainage project

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Tiruchi and its surrounding areas late on Saturday evening, disrupting normal life at some of the places. Many main roads in the city were heavily inundated due to the downpour.

The rain, accompanied by lightning and thunder, lasted for over a couple of hours in several parts of the city. Many of the arterial thoroughfares, including Madurai Road, Heber Road, and underpasses in Thennur, Thillai Nagar, Srirangam, K.K Nagar, Melapudur areas were inundated, exposing the inadequacies of the city’s stormwater drainage system.

According to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Agency (TNSDMA), Tiruchi district recorded an average rainfall of 15.16 mm. Tiruchi city recorded 11 cm.

Several residential areas remained waterlogged on Sunday also. The sewage network started overflowing, creating a health hazard in some areas. Residents fear that the situation will get worse during the monsoon because of the ongoing work on the long-delayed underground drainage project.

Traffic was disrupted at several places and many two-wheeler riders were stranded. Heavy traffic congestion was witnessed around Central and Chathiram bus stands, besides other places due to the heavy festival shopping. crowds

The rain brought some relief from the sultry weather conditions that prevailed in the city over the past couple of days.