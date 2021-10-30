Seventh edition of mega vaccination camp held

Minister K.N. Nehru, MLA S. Inigo Irudayaraj and Collector S. Sivarasu at a vaccination camp held in KAP Viswanathan Higher Secondary School In Tiruchi on Saturday.

30 October 2021 22:02 IST

Central districts inoculate a large number of people

The central districts inoculated a large number of people in the seventh round of the mega vaccination camp held on Saturday.

More than half of the population who took the vaccination took the second dose. Thanjavur district stood fourth among the other districts in the State, while Tiruchi stood sixth in the total number of people vaccinated at the special camps arranged on Saturday.

In Tiruchi, 65,585 people took the jab, and in Thanjavur, 73,919. Of the 73,919 in Thanjavur, 49,058 people took the first dose, and 24,861, the second. Similarly, in Tiruchi , 26,989 took the first dose, and 38,596 the second. Around two lakh people who had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and were due to take the jab had not turned up to vaccination centres to take it yet, officials in Tiruchi said. District authorities advised the people to get the jab prior to the upcoming festival season.

On Saturday, a total of 14,105 people took the jab in Perambalur district. The neighbouring Ariyalur district has so far inoculated a total of 4,82,032 people with at least one dose - 80% of the districts' population. On Saturday, 41,141 people took the jab, of which 24,840 took the second dose.

In Karur, a sizeable population took the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of the total 23,128 people who took the jab at the various camps on Saturday, 19,425 took the second dose.

Officials in Tiruvarur vaccinated a total of 22,343 people, of which 15,840 took the second dose. In Nagapattinam, 13,222 people took the COVID-19 vaccination, and in Mayiladuthurai, 10,872. In Pudukottai district, 32,235 people were vaccinated, of which 25,022 took the second dose.