Seventh day and protest against CAA still going strong

23 February 2020 19:06 IST

Drawing inspiration from the sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, men, women and children gathered in large numbers at Thennur for the seventh day in a row. The protest, which began following what they described as police brutality on protesters in Washermanpet in Chennai, will end only after revocation of the Act, they said.

Nearly 5,000 women and children most of whom have been continuing their protest at Uzhavar Santhai ground for over a week say that they will not return to their homes until the ‘discriminatory Act’ is revoked. The women and children spend all day at the ground while the men go to work. The men stay there at night, and young women and those with children are sent home, said S. Nisha, one of the protesters.

“Volunteers and some older women stay round the clock,” she said. “The registry of birth certificates only became a norm in the '90s. Neither my parents nor parents-in-law have any birth certificates. However, that’s not an issue solely for Muslims. What will they do with all the people without birth certificates?” she asked.

Advertising

Advertising

Another protester, Mumtaz Begum demanded an explanation from the Central government, apprehending that Muslims were being left out of citizenship. “Some of us have bought land, been doing businesses, constructed houses and have been paying taxes for years. They will keep taking our money as taxes; how then do they suddenly decide we are not citizens?” she wondered.

“Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy has sought to know which minority community has been being affected in Tamil Nadu. We would like to say that each and every member of minority communities has been affected. Has he not seen the effect in Assam? People are dying in detention camps,” she said.

The protest is not solely by Muslims but by all those who are worried for the future of the country, said S. Haseena. “Students have been pouring in here since last week and giving us their support. Some good Samaritans provide meals, snacks and milk for children. This is not a Muslim-only fight. This is a fight for justice. We do not want the new Citizenship Amendment, the country must remain secular, like the way our forefathers intended,” she said.