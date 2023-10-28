Seven waterbodies in Tiruchi and its periphery to get a facelift

October 28, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - TIRUCHI

The district administration has decided to rejuvenate seven tanks in the city limits and on its periphery so as to make use of them for drinking water purposes and to meet the water requirements of their ayacuts.

Panjapur Lake, Kothamangalam Big Tank, Kothamangalam Small Tank, Punganur Tank, Malappatti Tank, Kallikudi Tank, and Piratiyur Tank are the waterbodies selected for improvement. Of them, Panjapur Lake, Kothamangalam Tanks and Piratiyur Tank are in the Tiruchi Corporation limits and Punganur tank, Malappatti Tank and Kallikudi Tanks are on the periphery of the city.

Of the seven tanks, desilting and deepening work has been started in Piratiyur Tank on the Tiruchi-Dindigul Highway at an estimated cost of ₹4.5 crore. Similarly, the rejuvenation work at Panjapur Tank, located in front of the Integrated Bus Terminal, which is being built on Tiruchi-Madurai Highway, is likely to be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹5.5 crore.

The Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (Tufidco) is likely to provide funds for the project. A feasibility study is being undertaken to study the impact and benefits of the rejuvenation of tanks on society, environment, and all stakeholders, including farmers and residents of the city. The study will focus on the return on investment to be made for the project.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar told The Hindu that the rejuvenation of tanks might cost ₹30 crore. The aim was not only to deepen and desilt the tanks but also to improve the landscape of the areas, where the tanks were located.

“A number of infrastructure development projects, including the Integrated Bus Terminus, have been taken up at Panjapur, which is surrounded by tanks and lakes. Rejuvenating them will bring long lasting benefits to the people,” said Mr. Kumar.

He said that although the tanks had so far been primarily supporting the irrigation needs of the respective ayacuts, it had been decided to use the tanks for meeting the drinking water needs. The project would recharge the groundwater in Panjapur and Piratiyur areas. Beautification of the tanks would be among the components.

The Collector said the deepening of the tanks and inlet and outlet channels would prevent flooding and waterlogging during rainy season. It would prevent encroachment of waterbodies.