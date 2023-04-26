Seven-tier rajagopuram to come up at Neelivaneswarar Temple at Thiruppainjeeli near Tiruchi

April 26, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A seven-tier rajagopuram is to be built at Arulmigu Neelivaneswarar Temple, which is one of the Paadal Petra Shiva Sthalams, at Thiruppainjeeli near Tiruchi.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department is readying a detailed estimate for the construction of the rajagopuram at the ancient 10-acre temple situated on the northern bank of the Cauvery river. The plan is to construct the rajagopuram at a cost around ₹7 crore at the temple whose total area is about 10 acres.

Temple authorities say the preparation of estimate for construction of the rajagopuram is under way and it would be soon forwarded to the State government for approval. The construction is expected before the end of the year and it will be carried out with donor funds.

The authorities further say plans are afoot to lay a Kal Thalam (cut stone flooring) on the third praharam of the temple. Tenders for laying the Kal Thalam have been approved and the works will begin soon. The work is to be carried out at a cost of around ₹23 lakh using temple funds and will be completed in about two months.