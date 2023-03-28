ADVERTISEMENT

Seven surrender in Tiruchi for BJP man’s murder

March 28, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate Court - III in Tiruchi on Monday in connection with the murder of a BJP functionary at Villianur in Puducherry on Sunday.

They were identified as Nithyanandham, 43, Sivasankar, 23, Raja, 23, Venkatesh, 25, Karthikeyan, 23, and Vignesh, 25, all natives of Puducherry and Prathap, 24, native of Cuddalore district. They were remanded in judicial custody at Tiruchi Central Prison till March 31, police sources said.

A BJP functionary was hacked to death by an armed gang at Villianur in Puducherry in the late hours of Sunday. The assailants hurled country bombs on Senthil Kumaran, 42, from Kanuvapet in Villianur, when he was standing in a bakery before attacking him with weapons.

