April 05, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Seven Sri Lankan Tamils from Tiruchi Special Camp were de-lodged on Wednesday following an order from the State government.

Police sources said seven inmates R. Ravikaran, R. Sasikaran, T. Yesudas, R. Kanagasabai, S. Ketiyan Pandiyan, B. Parthiban, and R. Vijaykumar were de-lodged from the Tiruchi Special Camp.

The decision was taken on representations from their family members and they would face the trial from outside the camp. On Wednesday, officials from the Revenue and Police Departments handed them over to their relatives. They were sent to various Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation camps in Perambalur, Virudhunagar, Coimbatore, Namakkal, and Tiruvallur districts.

