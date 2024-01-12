Seven shops sealed for selling illegal tobacco products

January 12, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Police and officers from the Food Safety Department on Friday sealed seven shops selling banned tobacco products in the city.

According to a press release, four shops at Palakkarai, K.K. Nagar, Thillai Nagar and Gandhi Market police station limits were sealed for selling banned tobacco products on Friday following surprise checks by the police across the city.

Similarly, a team of officers from the Department of Food Safety had conducted simultaneous checks near Kalaignar Arivalayam, Kudamurutti river bridge, Jeeva Nagar and sealed three shops for selling gutka products.

The Tiruchi City Police imposed a total fine of ₹2 lakh on the shop owners who illegally sold banned tobacco products and registered two cases against them.

Commissioner of Police N. Kamini said in a statement that surprise checks would continue across the city against illegal sale of banned tobacco products and strict action would be taken against the shop owners.

