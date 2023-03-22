Seven persons booked for cheating in Tiruchi

March 22, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Police on Tuesday registered two separate cases against seven persons on the charges of cheating.

In the first incident, the complainant, M. Jamil Mohamed, 43, a tea powder vendor native of Thennur gave ₹51 lakh to Ranjith Kumar, who was running a real estate promotion company on Bharathidasan Road. After a few days, Ranjithkumar returned ₹ 21.6 lakh to the complainant and failed to repay the remaining amount of ₹29.4 lakh.

Meanwhile, Jamil lodged a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) and the Cantonment Crime Police registered a case against Ranjith Kumar and five of his associates on cheating charges.

In another incident, a retired government employee was cheated of ₹8.5 lakh by a grocer. According to the police, the complainant, A. Fathima Rosaliraji of Uyyakondan Thirumalai, lent ₹ 12 lakh to C. Jaishankar from the same area to develop his grocery shop.

But he failed to repay the amount. Fathima lodged a complaint against him with the City Crime Branch of Tiruchi Police. Meanwhile, he returned ₹3.15 lakh and gave assurance to settle the remaining within a stipulated time. Even after the expiry of the stipulated period, he did not return the amount. He also vacated his grocery shop and threatened the complainant.

The Government Hospital police registered a case against the grocer