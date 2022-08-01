Tiruchirapalli

Seven ‘padayatris’ injured after hit by speeding vehicle in Tiruchi

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI August 01, 2022 16:24 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 16:24 IST

Seven persons, including four women, who were on a padayatra to Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram were injured after a speeding vehicle knocked them down and sped away on Pudukottai-Tiruchi national highway near the airport here early on Sunday. 

Police sources said the vehicle hit the seven persons, all hailing from different villages in Pudukottai district, from behind. The injured were undergoing treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here. The Traffic Investigation South unit has registered a case. 

