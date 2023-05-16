ADVERTISEMENT

Seven new police check posts to come up in Tiruchi city

May 16, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

N. Sai Charan

A police check post at Thiruvanaikoil in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: R. Selva Muthu Kumar

With the number of vehicles in Tiruchi and adjoining rural areas increasing at a rapid rate, the city police have mooted a proposal to install seven new check posts in addition to the existing nine to monitor and prevent criminal activities.

Thousands of vehicles from Madurai, Dindigul, Thanjavur, Chennai and Karur pass through the city on a daily basis. At present, there are nine police check posts – Karumandapam on Dindigul road, Panjapur on Madurai road, Sembattu at Pudukottai road, near Kattur oil mill in Thanjavur road, ‘Y’ road junction on Chennai road, near Kudamurutti river in Karur road, Renga Nagar, Thiruvanaikoil, and Lingam Nagar – functioning in Tiruchi city police limits.

To monitor and prevent criminal activities and to facilitate regular vehicle checks, the city police have come up with the idea to set up additional check posts near Mettukattalai channel on K.K. Nagar - Olaiyur road, near the bridge connecting Koraiyar river and Uyyakondan canal, Kavi Bharathi Nagar pirivu, Melakalkandarkottai, near Ariyamangalam Kuvalakudi channel bridge, Thiruvalarcholai in Kallanai road, and near Sarkarpalayam road junction.

Police sources say steps are under way to shift the existing check posts at a few places in the city to nearby areas considering the need at the local level. The draft to set up new check posts would be discussed with Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru to utilise the funds under the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme.

