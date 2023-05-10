Seven new COVID-19 cases in central region

May 10, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts reported two new cases each, while Karur had one case. There were no new cases in Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts.

Out of the 37 active cases in the region, Tiruchi had 11, Karur and Tiruvarur seven, Nagapattinam five, Mayiladuthurai four, Ariyalur two and Perambalur had one active case.