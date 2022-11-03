Tiruchirapalli

Seven new COVID-19 cases in central region

Seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at two each in Tiruchi, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts. Perambalur had one new case while Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Karur, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur had no new cases.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 49 patients being under treatment, including home treatment. Mayiladuthurai had 25 cases, Thanjavur 23, Perambalur 17, Tiruvarur 15, Pudukottai and Ariyalur 12, Nagapattinam 11 and Karur 10.


