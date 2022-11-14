Seven new COVID-19 cases in central districts

Seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Monday according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.
Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
- A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
- Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
ADVERTISEMENT
The number of fresh cases stood at three in Thanjavur, and two each in Tiruchi and Pudukottai. There were no new cases in Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Karur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts.
Out of 57 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had the maximum number of cases with 18 patients being under treatment, including home treatment. Thanjavur had 11 cases, Ariyalur six, Perambalur five, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur four, Mayiladuthurai three, and Karur two.
ADVERTISEMENT