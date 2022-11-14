  1. EPaper
Seven new COVID-19 cases in central districts

November 14, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Monday according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of fresh cases stood at three in Thanjavur, and two each in Tiruchi and Pudukottai. There were no new cases in Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Karur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Out of 57 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had the maximum number of cases with 18 patients being under treatment, including home treatment. Thanjavur had 11 cases, Ariyalur six, Perambalur five, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur four, Mayiladuthurai three, and Karur two.

