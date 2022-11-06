Seven new COVID-19 cases in central districts

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 06, 2022 19:20 IST

Seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at two each in Tiruchi and Pudukottai, and one each in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Perambalur. There were no new cases in Ariyalur, Karur, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Out of 96 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had the maximum number of cases with 23 patients being under treatment, including home treatment. Pudukottai had 12 cases, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam 11, Karur 10, Thanjavur and Ariyalur eight, Perambalur seven, and Tiruvarur six.

