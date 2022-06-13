Seven new cases in central region

Seven persons, five in Tiruchi and one each in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday, as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the virus.

Sixteen persons with the infection were undergoing treatment, including home treatment, in Tiruchi district as on Monday. There were four active cases in Tiruvarur, three in Pudukottai, two each in Perambalur and Thanjavur, and one each in Ariyalur, Karur, and Nagapattinam districts. Mayiladuthurai had no active case.