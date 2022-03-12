Seven new cases in central districts
Seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, according to a data provided by the State Health Department. No new infections were reported in Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Tiruvarur districts.
There were no fatalities in the region on Saturday.
Thanjavur district reported four new cases, while Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Tiruchi had one case each.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.