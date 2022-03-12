Seven new cases in central districts

Seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, according to a data provided by the State Health Department. No new infections were reported in Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Tiruvarur districts.

There were no fatalities in the region on Saturday.

Thanjavur district reported four new cases, while Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Tiruchi had one case each.