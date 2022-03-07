Seven new cases in central districts
Seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 infections in the central districts on Monday, according to data provided by State Health Department. There were no fresh cases in the districts of Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur.
No deaths were reported in the region.
Tiruchi district had three new infections, while two persons tested positive in Thanjavur. One case each was reported in the districts of Karur and Nagapattinam on Monday.
