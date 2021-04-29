TiruchirapalliTiruvarur 29 April 2021 19:14 IST
Comments
Seven murder suspects arrested
Updated: 29 April 2021 19:14 IST
Seven persons were arrested at Muthupettai by special police teams in connection with a murder case and lethal weapons including country-made explosives was seized from them on Thursday.
The Muthupettai police investigating the murder of Rajesh of Kovilur during February 22 had arrested five persons subsequently and a sixth accused Kannan of Coimbatore last month.
The special teams on Thursday rounded up Chinnadurai, Kombaiyah, Muthu, Veeramani, Nagarajan, Vallimuthu and Isakkimuthu while they were heading for Muthupettai in a car, police sources said.
More In Tiruchirapalli
Read more...