Tiruchirapalli

Seven murder suspects arrested

Special Correspondent Tiruvarur 29 April 2021 19:14 IST
Updated: 29 April 2021 19:14 IST

Seven persons were arrested at Muthupettai by special police teams in connection with a murder case and lethal weapons including country-made explosives was seized from them on Thursday.

The Muthupettai police investigating the murder of Rajesh of Kovilur during February 22 had arrested five persons subsequently and a sixth accused Kannan of Coimbatore last month.

Advertising
Advertising

The special teams on Thursday rounded up Chinnadurai, Kombaiyah, Muthu, Veeramani, Nagarajan, Vallimuthu and Isakkimuthu while they were heading for Muthupettai in a car, police sources said.

Comments
More In Tiruchirapalli
Read more...