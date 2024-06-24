Seven major waterbodies in and around Tiruchi to get a facelift

The Tiruchi City Corporation has taken up the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to rejuvenate seven major waterbodies in the city and its peripheral areas to augment drinking water supply to meet the future requirements.

The waterbodies are Panjapur lake, located on the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway, Kothamangalam big and small tank, located in city limits, and Pirattiyur tank, situated close to the Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway. The Punganur, Malaipatti, and Kallikudi tanks are located in the peripheral areas that are soon to be added to the city. The waterbodies are maintained by the Water Resources Department.

The plan was mooted last year after environmentalists in the city urged the district administration to renovate the waterbodies that were in total neglect. Improper maintenance and discharge of untreated wastewater had left them clogged with vegetation that choked the ecosystem of the tanks.

A consultant has been appointed to prepare a feasibility report and a detailed project report. Project estimation and fund requirements are yet to be finalised, officials said.

In December, it was said that the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Ltd. (TNUIFSL) would utilise its Project Development Grant Fund (PDGF) to rejuvenate these seven waterbodies.

According to official sources, the restoration work includes clearing the inlet and outlet channels to ensure a seamless water flow into the tanks, desilting to restore original capacity, strengthening bunds on all sides and removing encroachments and water hyacinths.

Apart from restoration, the available space around waterbodies would be utilised to create recreational amenities such as walkways, seating space, children’s parks, vintage lamps, and planting of trees along its length to create an eco-friendly environment.

In 2023, the district administration proposed to renovate the Pirattiyur tank and add recreational amenities. A drive to clear the weeds was carried out. However, the project did not materialise.