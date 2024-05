Seven persons were injured in a jallikattu organised at Rangiyam village near Thirumayam in Pudukottai district on Sunday.

As many as 280 bulls were released during the event, in which 40 bull tamers participated. Seven persons — three spectators, two tamers, and two owners — were injured during the event. Two of the injured spectators were referred to the government hospital while the remaining five injured persons were treated at the venue, said the police sources.