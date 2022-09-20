Seven injured by speeding SUV on Thanjavur - Tiruchi Highway

Vehicle intercepted at Palpannai roundabout, driver detained

The Hindu Bureau
September 20, 2022 22:32 IST

 A speeding sport utility vehicle hit seven persons, including two women, on the Thanjavur - Tiruchi national highway and continued its journey without stopping before it was intercepted by the City Police at Palpannai roundabout here on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle identified as Arockia Lourdu Nayagam (25) of Thanjavur who allegedly indulged in rash driving was detained by the police. The vehicle has been confiscated.  

Police sources said the incident occurred from Thuvakudi in Tiruchi Rural police limits to Ariyamangalam falling under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi city police. The driver of the speeding vehicle hit seven persons along the busy highway stretch causing anxiety among other road users.

A section of motorists chased the sport utility vehicle which continued its journey without stopping even after causing the accidents. Meanwhile, an alert was sounded to the Tiruchi Rural Police which immediately flashed the information in the walkie talkie to their counterparts in Tiruchi City regarding the speeding vehicle and to intercept the vehicle. The City Police swung into action and intercepted the speeding vehicle at Palpannai roundabout and detained the driver. 

One among the injured is said to have suffered a fracture in the leg. The driver was said to be under the influence of alcohol. He was also said to have been in a depressed state following his father’s death in 2018. Police sources said the Tiruchi Rural Police would investigate the case. 

