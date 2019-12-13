Tiruchirapalli

Seven injured as vehicle plunges into gorge near Melpallam

A jeep carrying seven estate workers toppled and plunged into a 50-foot gorge on Kodaikanal-Palani Ghat Road here on Thursday. Police said the driver lost control of the jeep while ascending from Palani, near Melpallam. Seven persons suffered injuries, with two sporting fractures. They were admitted to Palani Government Hospital.

