Seven held for illegal sale of prescription drugs

The police have arrested seven persons on the charge of selling prescription drugs, abused to get a high, illegally in the city.

According to police, a special police team, under instructions from City Police Commissioner G. Karthikeyan, was keeping tabs in Central Bus Stand, Pallakarai, Ariyamangalam, Srirangam and other parts of the city on the illegal sale of such drugs without prescriptions from medical practitioners.

Following this, two youths, identified as Aravind of Srirangam and Shefrin of Kattur, were arrested in Ariyamangalam. About 1,250 tablets and vials, meant for illegal sale, were seized from them. This apart, five others, Nagaraj and Karthik Raja of Mudukupatti, Jayaraman, Gokul and Praveen of Kallkuzhi were arrested in Mudukuppatti. About 200 tablets were seized from them. All the seven accused were later remanded to custody.

Mr. Karthikeyan warned of stern action against such illegal sale of prescription drugs in the city.