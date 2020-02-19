Seven FPOs floated in Tiruchi district

19 February 2020 18:46 IST

Seven Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) have been floated in Tiruchi district under the Collective Farming Scheme.

The Pasumai Groundnut Producers Organisation, Manapparai, the Tamil Nadu Banana Producers Organisation, Thottiyam, the Farmer Producers Organisation, Musiri, the Manwin Farmer Producers Organisation, Thuraiyur, the Rockfort Paddy Producers Organisation and the Rockfort Horticulture Producers Organisation are among them.

They have been brought under a common umbrella by involving 10 Farmer Producer Groups (FPGs) for each organisation. Each FPG consists of 20 Farmer Interest Groups (FIGs)

K. Murugan, Deputy Director, Agricultural Business, Tiruchi, said as per the concept of collective farming launched in 2017-18, small and marginal farmers in contiguous areas had been identified and grouped them as Farmers Interest Groups and then into Farmer Producer Groups. They were subsequently federated into Farmer Producer Organisations. Each FPO had about 700 to 1,000 farmers. Out of 7 FPOs, 5 had been very active in the district.

Each Farmer Producer Groups had been given a corpus fund of ₹5 lakh besides channelizing grants and credit available from various organisations such as National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and Small Farmer Agri Business Consortium.

Besides, ₹30 lakh each had been released to three FPOs, out of ₹60 lakh, for building office, cold storage and other facilities. They would be encouraged to adopt mixed farming and add value to the supply chain of agricultural produce through micro enterprises and service institutions owned and operated by them.

He said that the State government had allocated ₹3.90 crore to the district for forming 390 Farmer Interest Groups for the current financial year. Of them, the Agricultural Department would form 290 groups. The remaining 100 FIGs would be formed by the Horticulture Department.