Seven die, 598 test positive in central region

TIRUCHI

23 September 2020 23:49 IST

Thanjavur records the highest number of fresh cases at 186; 27 discharged from Tiruchi MGMGH

The central region on Wednesday recorded a drop in new cases, with 598 patients testing positive for the viral infection. Seven deaths — five in Thanjavur and one each in Pudukottai and Nagapattinam districts — were recorded in the region.

In Thanjavur, men aged 82, 79, 75, 51 and 50 years succumbed to the viral infection with co-morbid conditions including diabetes and hypertension. In Pudukottai, an 80-year-old man suffering from chronic kidney disease died, according to the State health bulletin. In Nagapattinam, a 62-year-old woman, who had no preexisting ailments, succumbed to the infection at Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

Thanjavur recorded the highest number of cases among central districts on Wednesday with 186 patients testing positive.

Among the patients to test positive were a professor at a private college, a Public Works Department worker, a physiotherapist at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and three employees at a private hospital. Others had symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses and asymptomatic patients detected at fever camps.

Tiruchi recorded a slight increase in cases with 112 patients testing positive. The number of containment zones in the district had significantly dropped, a senior health official in the district said.

Meanwhile, 27 patients from Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and 19 from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai were discharged and sent home after recovery from the viral infection.

Tiruvarur recorded 99 new COVID-19 cases, while in Pudukottai, 81 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Among those who tested positive in both districts were primary contacts and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses.

Among the 46 new COVID-19 cases in Nagapattinam were frontline workers, patients who were immediate contacts of patients who tested positive and those with a history of respiratory illnesses.

In Karur, 41 fresh cases were recorded. Among them were residents from Vennamalai, Panjapatti, Rayanur, and Kadavur among other localities.

Perambalur recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases, while Ariyalur recorded 11. Of the 22 in Perambalur were seven from Perambalur block, five from Veppanthattai, four from Veppur and six from Alathur blocks. Meanwhile, 424 new throat swabs were lifted from primary contacts, those living inside containment zones and people with symptoms and were sent for testing.