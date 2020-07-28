Seven deaths, 692 new cases in central region

TIRUCHI

28 July 2020 21:05 IST

Four districts record more than 100 positive patients

The central districts witnessed yet another spike in number of COVID-19 cases with 692 persons testing positive on Tuesday. Seven deaths from the region were also recorded in the State Health Department bulletin.

Four out of eight districts in the region recorded more than 100 positive cases. Thanjavur district topped the list with 209 cases followed by Tiruchi with 149. Tiruvarur and Pudukottai districts recorded 132 and 128. Perambalur district had 25 new cases, Ariyalur and Karur 17 cases each and Nagapattinam 15.

Out of the seven deaths, Tiruvarur accounted for four. There were two deaths in Thanjavur and one in Tiruchi district.

The victim in Tiruchi, who belonged to Thennur, was admitted to K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruchi on July 23. The 84-year-old man was under treatment for diabetes mellitus, hypertension and other ailments.

A 34-year-old woman was among four patients who died in Tiruvarur. She was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital with complaints of fever and breathing difficulty a few days ago. The second victim (77), who died due to respiratory failure, had heart disease and systemic hypertension. The third patient (50), who died of cardio pulmonary arrest, was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvarur on July 14. He had a history of heart issues and systemic hypertension. The fourth patient was a 64-year-old male. He had head injuries when he was admitted to hospital a few days ago.

A 49-year-old victim of Thanjavur had type-2 diabetes mellitus, systemic hypertension and kidney disease.

Tiruchi

Out of 149 fresh cases in Tiruchi district, quite a few cases were reported in Lalgudi. At least 12 patients were reported to be employees in Lalgudi taluk office. Two to three cases were reported in Thennur, Subramaniapuram, Woraiyur, Thiruvanaikovil, Bheemanagar, Musiri, Palakkarai and Kottapalayam.

Thanjavur

With the declaration of 209 cases in Thanjavur district on Tuesday, the total number of affected persons in the district went up to 2,366. A total of 171 patients were discharged from Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. A total of 82,368 persons had been subjected to swab tests so far in the district.