Seven deaths, 685 new positive cases in central region

Pudukottai district accounts for 187 fresh cases and three fatalities; 119 patients test positive in Thanjavur

The central districts accounted for 685 fresh positive cases and recorded seven fatalities on Monday.

Four of the eight districts in the region, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi, recorded more than 100 new cases.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the State Health Department, the maximum number of cases in the region was recorded in Pudukottai. The district accounted for 187 cases followed by Thanjavur with 119. Tiruvarur and Tiruchi district accounted for 111 and 104 cases.

Karur had the least number of new cases with 23, while Perambalur reported 26. Ariyalur reported 52 cases and Nagapattinam 63.

A five-year-old child, a 25-year-old male and a 25-year-old female were among those infected in Karur district.

Cases were reported from Vengamedu, Vennaimalai, Pasupathipalayam, Manmangalam, Thanthonrimalai and TNPL colony. Four patients were discharged. With Monday's count, the total number of active cases in the district went up to 403.

In Tiruchi, 119 patients were discharged after treatment. The number of active cases stood at 947.

Of the 26 fresh cases reported in Perambalur district on Monday, 11 were from Perambalur block. Veppanthattai and Alathur reported eight and four cases. Veppur had three cases.

With 65 new cases reported on Monday, the total number of cases in Nagapattinam district went up to 1954.

Of the seven deaths reported in central districts, four were from Thanjavur and three from Pudukottai.

A 64-old male from Thanjavur, who was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on August 17, succumbed to the virus on Friday. He had pre-existing conditions including type-2 diabetes mellitus. Patients aged 62,65 and 56 also died of novel coronavirus. They had been under treatment for various diseases such as systemic hypertension, type-2 diabetes and kidney malfunction.

A 70-year-old male from Pudukottai, who was admitted to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital (PGMCH) on Friday with the complaints of cold, fever and respiratory difficulties, died of respiratory failure within a day of admission. It was said that he had been under treatment for acute kidney injury.

Another patient, who died of acute respiratory distress syndrome from Pudukottai, was 75-year-old. He was admitted to PGMCH on August 20 and died on Saturday. He had systemic hypertension and type-2 diabetes mellitus.

Pudukottai district witnessed the death of another 70-year-old patient due to COVID pneumonia. He died on Saturday within two days of admission in PGMCH. He too had comorbid conditions.