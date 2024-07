Seven persons, who were allegedly involved in a fake gold cheating case, were arrested by Tiruchi police on Friday.

The police arrested L. Sagaya Arokiyadass, 40, M. Murugan, 59, A. Susairaj, 40, H. Adam Dass, 40, V. Thangadass, 41, K. Gangaraj, 46, and M. Pandian, 55, in connection with a case registered against them in Jeevapuram, a press release said. The police said they recovered 100 g of fake gold and ₹20,000 cash from them.

