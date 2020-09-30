SETC operating only 50% of its fleet in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

30 September 2020 22:10 IST

Three weeks after resumption of inter-district bus services, State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) continues to operate only about 50% of its fleet of 100 buses from its Tiruchi depot.

Most of the buses are operated from Tiruchi to Chennai, Hosur and southern districts. On an average, online bookings has not exceeded 50% so far. “Nevertheless, we are in a position to cover the costs,” a senior official said.

Since operation of air-conditioned buses is not permitted yet, the returns are much lesser. “Passenger movement is slightly higher on Sundays. Additional buses are operated as and when required,” the official said.

The SETC, it is learnt, is bracing for competition as omni bus operators are said to be contemplating to get back to business. For now, the private operators are on a ‘wait and watch’ mode, assessing the demand.

Private bus operators, sources said, have been permitted to resume their business after clearing pending tax balances that had accrued during the lockdown period. However, the need to conform to physical distancing norm will imply that they cannot go beyond 50% occupancy even if there is demand.

“Also operating non-A/C buses will further dent the viability factor,” Balu, proprietor of a private bus service, said.

“Educational institutions have not been opened yet, and tourist destinations are still out of bounds for the people. Also, not many are inclined to conduct functions during the lockdown period. This being the case, we would rather wait for a week or more before taking a final call,” he added.