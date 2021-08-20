Tiruchirapalli

SETC connects Kumbakonam with Tiruchendur

THANJAVUR

The State Express Transport Corporation has launched a new service on Friday connecting Kumbakonam with Tiruchendur and vice versa.

According to official sources, the new service will pass through Thanjavur, Madurai and Tuticorin and the fare is fixed at ₹ 405. The services from Kumbakonam and Tuticorin will leave the respective originating places at 8 p.m. every day and reach the destination in the early morning the next day.

The service was launched on Friday at Kumbakonam by MLA K.Anbalagan since the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, will be acting as the facilitating agency for the SETC to operate the service connecting Kumbakonam with Tiruchendur, sources added.


