‘Set up a higher education institution for agriculture in Tiruvarur’

09 March 2020 18:38 IST

Organisations promoting natural farming and cultivation of traditional paddy varieties and traders in Tiruvarur have called upon the State government to set up a higher education institution in the district for agriculture.

In representations submitted to the Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, during his recent visit to the district headquarters, the Consumer Research, Education, Action, Training and Empowerment (CREATE), a non-governmental organisation, and the Tiruvarur Vijayapuram Traders Association, separately, have said that setting up of a higher education institution in Tiruvarur district would add strength to the declaration of Delta region as a protected agriculture zone. It would help the younger generation acquire knowledge about the latest farming activities and thereby improve the financial status of their families by taking up agriculture and agriculture related activities on their own soil.

In its petition, the CREATE requested the government to set up a separate university for educating and promoting natural farming activity and to reclaim genetic integrity of traditional paddy varieties.

The government should initiate steps for taking research on phyto bio-active components of traditional paddy varieties and place the reports on the public domain for the benefit of consumers, it added.

Apart from seeking a higher education institution for agriculture, the Tiruvarur Vijayapuram Traders Association pleaded for establishing industrial training institutes (ITI), engineering colleges and information technology institutions in the district for the benefit of the younger generation.

The association also demanded that a permanent Disaster Relief Management Unit be set up at Tiruvarur since the district was being affected by natural calamities every other year.

Completion of by-pass road project and construction of a high-level bridge at Madapuram, public transport facility to commute between the old and the new bus stands through the Thanjavur-Vailankanni Road, repairing or renovating of the old hospital buildings and filling up of vacancies in the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruvarur were some of the other demands put forth before the Chief Minister by the members of the Tiruvarur Vijayapuram Traders Association.