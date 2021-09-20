Serving of annadhanam begins in temples

After a gap of more than a year the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department on Monday resumed its usual practice of serving food to the devotees, instead of handing out packets in view of the pandemic, at major temples in Tiruchi region by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocol. The move was based on instructions from HR & CE Minister P. K. Sekar Babu.

A senior department official said the traditional practice of serving annadhanam to devotees had resumed in Sri Rangathanaswamy Temple at Srirangam and its sub shrines besides at the Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman Temple and its sub shrines. The devotees were served food by duly observing social distancing in the places.

The practice had been suspended ever since COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020. Following the pandemic devotees were served food in packets.