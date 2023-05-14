Services of special trains extended

May 14, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Western Railway has notified the extension of services of the weekly Ahmedabad - Tiruchi - Ahmedabad special trains. The Ahmedabad Junction - Tiruchi special fare special (Train No. 09419) will leave Ahmedabad Junction at 9.30 a.m. on June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 (Thursday) and reach Tiruchi Junction at 3.45 a.m. on the third day i.e., Saturday.

In the return direction, the Tiruchi Junction - Ahmedabad special fare special (Train No. 09420) will leave Tiruchi Junction at 5.45 a.m. on June 4, 11, 18, 25 and July 2 (Sunday) and reach Ahmedabad at 9.15 p.m. the next day i.e., Monday. There will be no change in the timings, stoppages and composition of the trains, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.