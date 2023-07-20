HamberMenu
Services of Ernakulam - Velankanni weekly specials extended

July 20, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has extended the services of Ernakulam Junction - Velankanni - Ernakulam weekly specials in order to clear the extra rush. The service of Ernakulam Junction - Velankanni special (Train No. 06035), which leaves Ernakulam at 1.10 p.m. on Saturdays and reaches Velankanni at 5.40 a.m. the next day, will be extended to run on August 12, 19, 26, September 2, 9, 16 and 23. 

The service of Velankanni - Ernakulam Junction special (Train No. 06036), which leaves Velankanni at 6.40 p.m. on Sundays and reaches Ernakulam at 11.40 a.m. the next day, will be extended to run on August 13, 20, 27, September 3, 10, 17 and 24. There is no change in the composition, maintenance schedule, timings and stoppages of the special trains, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said. 

