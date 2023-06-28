ADVERTISEMENT

Services of Ernakulam - Velankanni - Ernakulam weekly specials extended

June 28, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The services of Ernakulam - Velankanni - Ernakulam weekly special fare special trains have been extended in order to clear the extra rush. The service of Ernakulam Junction - Velankanni special (Train No. 06035) which leaves Ernakulam at 1.10 p.m. on Saturdays and arrives Velankanni at 5.40 a.m. the next day will be extended to run on July 8, 15, 22, 29 and August 5. 

The service of Velankanni - Ernakulam Junction weekly special (Train No. 06036) which leaves Velankanni at 6.40 p.m. on Sundays and reaches Ernakulam at 11.40 a.m. the next day will be extended to run on July 9, 16, 23, 30 and August 6, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said. 

