Services of Ernakulam - Velankanni - Ernakulam weekly specials extended

May 23, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has announced that the services of Ernakulam - Velankanni - Ernakulam weekly specials will be extended to clear the extra rush. 

The service of Ernakulam Junction - Velankanni special (Train No. 06035), which leaves Ernakulam Junction at 1.10 p.m. on Saturdays and arrives at Velankanni at 5.40 a.m. the next day, will be extended to run on June 3, 10, 17 and 24. 

The service of Velankanni - Ernakulam Junction special (Train No. 06036) , which leaves Velankanni at 6.40 p.m. on Sundays and reaches Ernakulam Junction at 11.40 a.m. the next day, will be extended to run on June 4, 11, 18 and 25. 

There is no change in the coach composition, maintenance schedule, timings and stoppages, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.

