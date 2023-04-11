HamberMenu
Services of Ernakulam - Velankanni - Ernakulam weekly specials extended

April 11, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has announced that the service of Ernakulam Junction - Velankanni weekly special (Train No. 06035) will be extended to run on April 15 and 22. The service of Velankanni - Ernakulam weekly special (Train No. 06036) will be extended to run on April 16 and 23. There is no change in the composition, maintenance schedule, timings and stoppages of the trains, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.  The services were being extended to clear the extra rush of passengers.

