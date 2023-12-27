Services of Ahmedabad - Tiruchi weekly special trains to be extended

December 27, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Western Railway has notified the extension of service of the Ahmedabad - Tiruchi - Ahmedabad weekly special trains.

The Ahmedabad - Tiruchi special fare special (Train No. 09419) will leave Ahmedabad at 9.30 a.m. on December 28, January 4, 11, 18 and 25 (Thursday) and reach Tiruchi Junction at 3.45 a.m. on Saturday.

In the return direction, the Tiruchi - Ahmedabad special (Train No. 09420) will leave Tiruchi Junction at 5.40 a.m. on December 31, January 7, 14, 21 and 28 (Sunday) and reach Ahmedabad Junction at 9.15 p.m. on Monday.

The trains will be operated with one AC two-tier coach, three AC three-tier coaches, 12 sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches and two second class coaches (Divyangjan Friendly), a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.