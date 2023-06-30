ADVERTISEMENT

Services of Ahmedabad - Tiruchi special trains to be extended

June 30, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Western Railway has notified the extension of service of Ahmedabad - Tiruchi Junction - Ahmedabad weekly special fare special trains. The Ahmedabad - Tiruchi Junction special (Train No. 09419) will leave Ahmedabad at 9.30 a.m. on July 6, 13, 20, 27, August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 (Thursday only) and reach Tiruchi Junction at 3.45 a.m. on Saturday. 

In the return direction, the Tiruchi Junction - Ahmedabad special (Train No. 09420) will leave Tiruchi at 5.45 a.m. on July 9, 16, 23, 30, August 6, 13, 20, 27 and September 3 (Sunday only) and reach Ahmedabad at 9.15 p.m. on Monday. 

The trains will be operated with one AC first class-cum-AC two-tier coach, one AC two-tier coach, four AC three-tier coaches, 12 sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches and two second class - cum- luggage and brake van with disabled friendly compartment. There will be no change in the timings and stoppages, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US