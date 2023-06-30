June 30, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Western Railway has notified the extension of service of Ahmedabad - Tiruchi Junction - Ahmedabad weekly special fare special trains. The Ahmedabad - Tiruchi Junction special (Train No. 09419) will leave Ahmedabad at 9.30 a.m. on July 6, 13, 20, 27, August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 (Thursday only) and reach Tiruchi Junction at 3.45 a.m. on Saturday.

In the return direction, the Tiruchi Junction - Ahmedabad special (Train No. 09420) will leave Tiruchi at 5.45 a.m. on July 9, 16, 23, 30, August 6, 13, 20, 27 and September 3 (Sunday only) and reach Ahmedabad at 9.15 p.m. on Monday.

The trains will be operated with one AC first class-cum-AC two-tier coach, one AC two-tier coach, four AC three-tier coaches, 12 sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches and two second class - cum- luggage and brake van with disabled friendly compartment. There will be no change in the timings and stoppages, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.