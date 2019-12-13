‘Server problem’ keeps farmers on tenterhooks

THANJAVUR

Farmers of the delta are on tenterhooks as they were not able to get receipts for the payment of crop insurance due to a ‘server problem.’

Several farmers, particularly those who have not taken any loan either from the societies or from the banks but opted for crop insurance by remitting the requisite amount as premium during this week were yet to receive the receipt for the payment they had made towards crop insurance.

“I initially approached a nationalised bank during the first week of this month when the manager assured to insure the crop but did not accept the premium amount that was supposed to be collected from me. As he kept dodging, I made the payment online through the e-Service Centre at Thiruvaiyaru on December 11 by submitting the required documents”, said S.Sundaram of Maharajapuram near Thirukattupalli.

The e-Service Centre staff told him that he would be receiving an SMS message once the receipt was generated and then a print out could be taken. However, Sundaram did not receive any SMS from the insurance provider till December 13 and when he approached the e-Service Centre the staff informed him that there was some ‘server error.’

Ryots in other areas such as Budalur, Kallaperambur and Swamimalai are also facing the same problem. “My friend who was able to insure the crop he had raised in Thiruchanampoondi successfully and received the payment receipt, was not able get the receipt for the payment he had made at the Kallaperambur society where also he had some land holdings”, Sundaram said.

Members of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies were also not spared of this problem, said the secretary of Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, S.Vimalnathan.

Since the penultimate day for payment of crop insurance premium being the second Saturday of the month which is a holiday for government and banks and the server problem had crippled the smooth functioning of the scheme, he suggested that the last date for payment of premium be extended by another 15 days. The last date for payment crop insurance premium was extended by 15-days during the time of demonetisation, he pointed out.