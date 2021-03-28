‘Serthi Sevai’ held at Srirangam temple

Tiruchi

28 March 2021 19:30 IST

Devotees in large numbers offered worship to Sri Namperumal and Sri Thaayar on the occasion of ‘Serthi Sevai’ at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple. The holy event was held on ‘Panguni Uthiram’ as part of the annual ‘'Panguni Thirunaal Vaibhavam’ that commenced at the temple on March 20.

The processional deity Sri Namperumal was brought in a procession to the ‘Serthi’ mandapam in the afternoon. Thereafter, the processional deity of Sri Thaayar was also brought to the ‘Serthi’ mandapam where the divine couple provided ‘Serthi Sevai’ that was witnessed by a good number of devotees who offered worship. As part of the festival, the temple car with the deity of Sri Namperumal would be pulled on March 29 morning. The Panguni estival which is only one of the important ones at the temple concludes on March 30.

