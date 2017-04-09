A large number of devotees offered worship to Namperumal and Sri Thaayar on the occasion of ‘Serthi Sevai’ at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple on Sunday.
This is one of the major festivals at the temple and forms part of ‘Panguni car’ festival. Sepcial arrangements were made for regulating the queues.
This the first time that temple authorities had installed air-conditioners all along the Thaayar sannidhi where the idols of Namperumal and Sri Thaayar were kept for darshan.
