August 07, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Principal District and Sessions Court in Tiruchi convicted and sentenced a serial killer to undergo life imprisonment in two murder cases on Monday.

Public Prosecutor P. Savarimuthu said the accused, T. Sappani, 43, a native of Krishnasamuthiram near Tiruverumbur in Tiruchi district, was convicted by Principal District Judge K. Babu in two murder cases registered against him in Tiruverumbur Police Station limits in 2016.

The sentences were awarded in the cases related to the murder of C. Sathiyanathan of Koothaipar and M. Thangadurai of Vengur. In both cases, the court sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and imposed a fine of ₹ 2,000 under various provisions.

Few years ago, Sappani was picked up for inquiry by the police in connection with the murder of a car driver Thangadurai near Tiruverumbur. He confessed to have committed seven more murders for gain between 2010 and 2016 and buried the victims that included his aged father, Thekkan.

