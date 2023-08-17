Serial killer gets life imprisonment in two more murder cases in Tiruchi

August 17, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Principal District and Sessions Court at Tiruchi on Thursday convicted and sentenced a serial killer T. Sappani,43, to undergo life imprisonment in two more murder cases, in which three persons were killed, that were booked against him by Tiruverumbur police.

The life sentences were awarded for murdering C. Thekkan, 75, and J. Vijay Victor Raj, 26, in 2015 and in the murder of S. Kumaresan, 50, that was reported in 2016. Thekkan was the father of Sappani. The Tiruverumbur police had booked two separate murder cases against Sappani then.

The Principal District and Sessions Court had in the first week of August sentenced Sappani of Krishnasamuthiram in Tiruverumbur taluk to undergo life imprisonment until death for murdering C. Sathiyanathan, 45, of Koothaipar and M. Thangadurai, 36, of Vengur in 2016.

Prosecution sources said Sappani buried the bodies after committing the murders. He committed eight murders between 2010 and 2016 and conviction had been obtained in four murder cases till now.

Sappani was picked up for inquiry by the police in connection with the murder of a driver, Thangadurai, near Tiruverumbur during which he confessed to have committed seven more murders for gain that included his aged father.

