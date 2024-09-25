GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Serial bike thief arrested in Karaikal, five stolen motorcycles recovered

Published - September 25, 2024 09:14 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

A serial bike thief was arrested by Karaikal Town Police few days ago which led to the recovery of five stolen motorcycles.

Muhammad Riyaz, 24, from Sirkazhi, was apprehended during a routine vehicle check near Dr. Kalaignar Karunanidhi Road, JIPMER, when he was found riding a Honda Activa without a number plate.

On Wednesday upon interrogation, Riyaz admitted to stealing the vehicle earlier that night from near the Karaikal Government Hospital. He further confessed to stealing four other motorcycles over the past eight months, including two Hero Splendors and a Yamaha FZ, which he sold for amounts ranging from ₹6,000 to ₹.7,000.

The total value of the stolen motorcycles is estimated at ₹.3,00,000. Police have seized the vehicles, and those who bought the stolen bikes will also face legal action. The police team, led by Karaikal Town Police Inspector V. Purushothaman, conducted the inquiry. Karaikal District Senior Superintendent of Police, Manish, praised the officers for their commendable work on the case.

Published - September 25, 2024 09:14 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.