Serial bike thief arrested in Karaikal, five stolen motorcycles recovered

A serial bike thief was arrested by Karaikal Town Police few days ago which led to the recovery of five stolen motorcycles.

Muhammad Riyaz, 24, from Sirkazhi, was apprehended during a routine vehicle check near Dr. Kalaignar Karunanidhi Road, JIPMER, when he was found riding a Honda Activa without a number plate.

On Wednesday upon interrogation, Riyaz admitted to stealing the vehicle earlier that night from near the Karaikal Government Hospital. He further confessed to stealing four other motorcycles over the past eight months, including two Hero Splendors and a Yamaha FZ, which he sold for amounts ranging from ₹6,000 to ₹.7,000.

The total value of the stolen motorcycles is estimated at ₹.3,00,000. Police have seized the vehicles, and those who bought the stolen bikes will also face legal action. The police team, led by Karaikal Town Police Inspector V. Purushothaman, conducted the inquiry. Karaikal District Senior Superintendent of Police, Manish, praised the officers for their commendable work on the case.