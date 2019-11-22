Serfoji Market to be closed for renovation

THANJAVUR

The Thanjavur Smart City Limited, a special purpose vehicle floated by the civic body, has announced that the Serfoji Market at the heart of the town would not function from December 14 since it is to be renovated at a cost of ₹14.59 crore under the `Smart City’ project.

At present 356 shops function at this 3 acre spread market area. After renovation the market would have 309 shops with spacious vehicle parking area, drinking water facility, ATM, CCTV surveillance and public toilets, sources said.

When the project was announced, the Serfoji Market Traders Association approached the Madras High Court Bench in Madurai seeking directions to the civic body to allocate alternative sites for the displaced traders and to allot the shops in the new market complex to the existing traders.

While disposing of the petition, the court had directed the traders to vacate their shops in the market area before December 13 and hand over site to the civic body. It had also allowed the petitioners to approach the Division Bench for further relief, sources pointed out.

Citing the festival season, the Serfoji Market traders have urged the civic body to allocate alternative site for them to carry on with their business at Cauvery Nagar. The TSCL has now put up a notice board at the market area indicating that the market would not function at the present place from December 14.

Demonstration

On Friday, the Communist Party of India (Marxists) staged a demonstration in front of the Corporation Office on Rajah Mirasdar Government Hospital Road urging the civic officials to take up Serfoji Market renovation project after allocating alternative site to the traders.

They raised slogans alleging that the civic body officials were not interested in taking up the much needed basic infrastructure development works in the town but were keen on implementing the multi-crore `Smart City’ project which had thrown the income earning activity of petty shop owners and small businessmen out of gear.

The Corporation officials were focusing on implementing the `Smart City’ project rather than concentrating on revival of defunct public toilet facilities, repairing pot-hole ridden carriageways, clearing garbage in interior areas, preventing overflow of sewage from chocked under ground drainage system at several places and repairing non functional street lights, the protesters alleged.

Inspection

Meanwhile, Collector, M. Govinda Rao on Thursday inspected the various development works being carried out in Thanjavur Corporation area under the Central government sponsored `Smart City’ project.

Development works at Sivaganga Park, remodelling of the Old and `Thiruvaiyaru’ bus stands, make over of walking tracks on the banks of Grand Anaicut Canal, revival of tanks such as `Iyankulam’, Sivagangai Tank’. and other works were taken up in the town at a cost of ₹900 crore under this project.

While inspecting the walking track on the banks of Grand Anaicut Canal, the Collector enquired about its utility value and instructed the officials to make sure that the facility served its purpose.

He also inspected the development works being carried out near the Pethannan Auditorium adjacent to the Sivaganga Park, which has been closed for carrying out renovation work under the `Smart City’ project.