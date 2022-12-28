Serfoji market lessees renege agreement with Thanjavur Corporation citing ‘hefty rent’

December 28, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Nearly half the number of traders/businessmen who have taken on lease the shops at the rebuilt Serfoji Market at Kizhavasal area in Thanjavur are understood to have backed out from their agreement with the Corporation within a few months of the opening of the market citing ‘hefty’ rent.

When the shops were auctioned at the market after renovation under the Smart City Project, traders/businessmen vied with each other to put up a shop in the market complex, resulting in the bid amount crossing ₹30,000 per month for some shops. The monthly rent bid offered by the bidders ranged from ₹5,000 to over ₹30,000 depending on the size and location of the shop in the market complex and the competition among the bidders, sources said.

After the market was thrown open for use a few months ago, some of the successful bidders started submitting their lease termination willingness letters to the Corporation officials stating that it would not be possible for them to honor their commitment to the civic body citing ‘hefty’ rent.

Surprisingly, the traders/businessmen who were fortunate enough to get a shop allotted in their favor by remitting the caution deposit have also surrendered their right over the shops citing the same reason.

In all, 59 traders/businessmen have terminated their lease agreement with the Corporation so far. Re-auctioning of the 21 surrendered shops could attract monthly rent bids of just half the amount, or even lesser, for which it was leased out to the successful bidders in the initial auctioning, sources added.

When this agenda of voluntary termination of the lease agreement and re-auctioning of surrendered shops was placed for consent at an urgent sitting on Wednesday, after the Monthly Council Meeting, the councillors belonging to opposition parties sought further clarifications, but in vain.

Talking to reporters after the meetings, AIADMK Councillor Manikandan criticised the decision of Mayor S. Ramanathan to wind up the Council meetings abruptly and “condemned” his “unbecoming action” of dragging the name of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa while the opposition party Councillors sought his clarification on the issue.